Overview

Dr. Jacqueline Ysique, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Ysique works at Raffaella Kalishman, MD in Fair Lawn, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.