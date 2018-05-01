See All Ophthalmologists in Bainbridge Island, WA
Overview

Dr. Jacqueline Wong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bainbridge Island, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci|U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med &amp; Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton and UW Medical Center - Northwest.

Dr. Wong works at Summit Eye Consultants in Bainbridge Island, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Summit Eye Consultants
    945 Hildebrand Ln NE Ste 100, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blepharitis
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders
Blepharitis
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders

Treatment frequency



Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Jacqueline Wong, MD

  • Ophthalmology
  • 33 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1760479323
Education & Certifications

  • U Okla
  • Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
  • Franklin Sq Mc
  • U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med &amp; Biomedical Sci|U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med &amp;amp; Biomedical Sci
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
  • UW Medical Center - Northwest

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jacqueline Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Wong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wong works at Summit Eye Consultants in Bainbridge Island, WA. View the full address on Dr. Wong’s profile.

Dr. Wong has seen patients for Blepharitis, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

