Dr. Jacqueline Wong, MD
Dr. Jacqueline Wong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bainbridge Island, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci|U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton and UW Medical Center - Northwest.
Summit Eye Consultants945 Hildebrand Ln NE Ste 100, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110 Directions
I received excellent, compassionate care under Dr. Wong! Staff is friendly and helpful. Highly recommend Dr. Wong.
About Dr. Jacqueline Wong, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1760479323
- U Okla
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
- Franklin Sq Mc
- U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci|U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med &amp; Biomedical Sci
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wong using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong has seen patients for Blepharitis, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
