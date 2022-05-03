Dr. Jacqueline White, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacqueline White, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jacqueline White, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Orange, CA.
Locations
Foot Care Center Of Orange2617 E Chapman Ave Ste 303, Orange, CA 92869 Directions (714) 639-7993
Foothill Regional Medical Center14662 Newport Ave, Tustin, CA 92780 Directions (714) 619-7700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
After taking months to get approval for a home visit to address my mother's nails affecting her gait, I was so impressed with Dr. White. She was on time, professional, respectful, and spoke so kindly to my mother. She was so gentle with my mom's difficult nails and feet and my mom was pain-free afterward. Dr. White continued to see my mother even after she had to be moved to a board and care home as we could not keep her safe in her home. She was exceptional!
About Dr. Jacqueline White, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White speaks Spanish.
