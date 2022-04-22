Dr. Jacqueline Wegge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wegge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacqueline Wegge, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jacqueline Wegge, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They completed their residency with Michigan State University/Kalamazoo Center for Medical Studies|University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
Multi-Specialty Clinic of HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast3801 Vista Rd Ste 360, Pasadena, TX 77504 Directions (713) 347-3877Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
I highly recommend Dr Wegge and her staff for breast explant surgery with lift. BII symptoms are significantly improving every day and it’s only day 9 postop. God is great!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1942469408
- Michigan State University/Kalamazoo Center for Medical Studies|University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Dr. Wegge has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wegge accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wegge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wegge. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wegge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wegge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wegge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.