Dr. Jacqueline Watson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacqueline Watson, MD
Overview
Dr. Jacqueline Watson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES|East Carolina University School Of Allied Health Sciences and is affiliated with Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Dr. Watson works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Primary Care Poplar Tent9955 Poplar Tent Rd, Concord, NC 28027 Directions (704) 951-1058
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Watson?
Very responsive with her patients. She is actually the best doctor I’ve ever had to be honest she takes her time to understand exactly what is going on with and reviews chart and medications thoroughly. I wouldn’t choose no other Dr. but Watson as a matter of fact, it’s time for me to change my insurance and it’s gonna cost me more to stay with her but that’s just how much of a good doctor that she is. I am staying with her.
About Dr. Jacqueline Watson, MD
- Family Medicine
- 5 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1922538503
Education & Certifications
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES|East Carolina University School Of Allied Health Sciences
- Family Practice
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Watson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Watson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watson works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Watson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.