Dr. Jacqueline Walters, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Walters works at Comprehensive Women's OB/GYN in Duluth, GA with other offices in Dunwoody, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.