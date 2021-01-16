See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Englishtown, NJ
Dr. Jacqueline Vaynkof, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Dr. Jacqueline Vaynkof, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Englishtown, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Vaynkof works at Manalapan Medical in Englishtown, NJ with other offices in East Brunswick, NJ and Old Bridge, NJ.

    Manalapan Medical
    345 US Highway 9 Ste 8, Englishtown, NJ 07726 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 845-2200
    Endocrinology Associates of NJ
    9 Auer Ct, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 390-6666
    Endocrinology Associates of NJ
    3 Hospital Plz Ste 307, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 360-1122

Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Diabetic Evaluation
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Diabetic Evaluation

Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adult Type 1 Diabetes Chevron Icon
Adult Type 2 Diabetes Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nodular Goiter Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postpartum Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Jan 16, 2021
    Dr. Vaynkof is very knowlegeable in her field. She addressed my concerns regarding my health isuues. I am pleased and I highly recommend her to all my family and friends.
    — Jan 16, 2021
    About Dr. Jacqueline Vaynkof, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Dr. Jacqueline Vaynkof, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaynkof is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vaynkof has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vaynkof has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaynkof. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaynkof.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaynkof, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaynkof appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

