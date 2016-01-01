See All Pediatricians in Baldwin Park, CA
Dr. Jacqueline Tran, MD

Pediatrics
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jacqueline Tran, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Baldwin Park, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO.

Dr. Tran works at Kaiser Permanente Baldwin Park Medical Center in Baldwin Park, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kaiser Permanente Baldwin Park Medical Center
    1011 Baldwin Park Blvd, Baldwin Park, CA 91706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 851-1011

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Administrative Physical
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Administrative Physical

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Kaiser Permanente

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Jacqueline Tran, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1659429538
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
