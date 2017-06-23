Dr. Jacqueline Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacqueline Taylor, MD
Overview
Dr. Jacqueline Taylor, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Madison Heights, MI.
Locations
Davincii Obstetrics & Gynecology Plc.1435 E 12 Mile Rd, Madison Heights, MI 48071 Directions (248) 543-2229
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind and knowledgeable. She takes a lot of time to explain everything. She is very confident and I trusted her doing my operation.
About Dr. Jacqueline Taylor, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1972586113
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Taylor speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
