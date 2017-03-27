Overview

Dr. Jacqueline Tamis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Tamis works at Mount Sinai Beth Israel Cancer Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Cardiomyopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.