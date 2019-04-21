See All Ophthalmologists in Plantation, FL
Dr. Jacqueline Smith, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (5)
Call for new patient details
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jacqueline Smith, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Smith works at JACQUELINE SMITH DM PA in Plantation, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jacqueline E. Smith Md. PA
    4101 NW 4th St Ste 409, Plantation, FL 33317 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 321-9555

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Jacqueline Smith, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1396709689
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smith works at JACQUELINE SMITH DM PA in Plantation, FL. View the full address on Dr. Smith’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

