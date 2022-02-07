Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacqueline Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Jacqueline Smith, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
Clifton OB/GYN1033 US Highway 46 Ste 102, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 779-7979
Hackensack Meridian Health Mountainside Medical Center1 Bay Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 429-6000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Desert Regional Medical Center1150 N Indian Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 232-6251
Inspira Health Network1505 W Sherman Ave, Vineland, NJ 08360 Directions (800) 967-2289
Care First Obgyn Group LLC1555 Ruth Rd Ste 5, North Brunswick, NJ 08902 Directions (732) 398-3939
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
She delivered both of my daughters and couldn't have asked for a better obgyn !
About Dr. Jacqueline Smith, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Uterine Fibroids and Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.