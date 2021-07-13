Dr. Jacqueline Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacqueline Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Jacqueline Smith, MD is a Pulmonologist in Liberty, MO. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine, Kansas City, Ks and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Locations
Northland Chest Consultants2521 Glenn Hendren Dr Ste 402, Liberty, MO 64068 Directions (816) 781-8445Friday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Smith believed in giving my husband every effort when he was in a battle for his life due to Covid. She a long with other doctors she works with saved his life.
About Dr. Jacqueline Smith, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1194704312
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Ks
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine, Kansas City, Ks
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
