Overview

Dr. Jacqueline Salas-Spiegel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Central De Venezuela Esc De Med J M Vargas Caracas Venezuela and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Salas-Spiegel works at ACN West - AIM Practice - East in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Counseling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.