Dr. Rampy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacqueline Rampy, MD
Overview
Dr. Jacqueline Rampy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Rampy works at
Locations
Ameripath Texas Lp At Gant900 W Magnolia Ave Ste 100, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 870-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
As a new patient with a few concerns and questions I was put as ease. She was very knowledgeable and made an uncomfortable experience easier than I expected. I'm assured that she cares and walks through every patients concerns as she did mine. I'm glad I chose her.
About Dr. Jacqueline Rampy, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1346669488
Education & Certifications
- EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rampy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rampy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Rampy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rampy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rampy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rampy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.