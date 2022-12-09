See All Gastroenterologists in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Jacqueline Rampy, MD

Gastroenterology
8 years of experience
Dr. Jacqueline Rampy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.

Dr. Rampy works at Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in Fort Worth, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Ameripath Texas Lp At Gant
    900 W Magnolia Ave Ste 100, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 870-7300

  • Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
  • Texas Health Specialty Hospital

Colorectal Cancer Screening
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jacqueline Rampy, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 8 years of experience
    • English
    • 1346669488
    Medical Education
    • EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Dr. Rampy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rampy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rampy works at Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Rampy’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Rampy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rampy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rampy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rampy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

