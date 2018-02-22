Dr. Jacqueline Ramirez, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramirez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacqueline Ramirez, DO
Overview
Dr. Jacqueline Ramirez, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Ramirez works at
Locations
-
1
Acceptance Life Counseling1312 SW 27th Ave Fl 3, Miami, FL 33145 Directions (786) 409-2407
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramirez?
I will definitely recommend her to anyone, she's very understanding and patience. and when it comes to appointment they're very punctual and friendly staff.
About Dr. Jacqueline Ramirez, DO
- Family Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285854125
Education & Certifications
- Palmetto General Hospital
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Florida International University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramirez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramirez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramirez works at
Dr. Ramirez speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramirez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramirez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.