Dr. Jacqueline Prevete, DPM

Podiatry
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jacqueline Prevete, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. 

Dr. Prevete works at Foot and Ankle Surgeons of New York in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Flushing, NY, New York, NY and Rego Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Foot and Ankle Surgeons of New York
    3003 New Hyde Park Rd Ste 312, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 492-3515
    New York Presbyterian Queens Hospital
    5645 Main St, Flushing, NY 11355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 670-2000
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Foot and Ankle Surgeons of New York
    315 W 57th St Ste 407, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 322-7691
    Aadvanced Footcare Assoc.
    9707 63rd Rd, Rego Park, NY 11374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 896-4433

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Bunion
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 21, 2022
    I had reconstructive foot surgery performed by Dr. Prevete. Unlike another highly regarded foot surgeion who never spent more than five minutes with me, Dr Prevete took the time to go into great detail about what was wrong with my foot and what she would need to do to correct it. She also under promised and over performed. She told me I might be non-weight bearin for 3-4 months and it turned out to be exactly two months. She is also a very down to earth person who I felt comfortable being frank with. She is also very responsive via email.
    bryan lewis — Nov 21, 2022
    About Dr. Jacqueline Prevete, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
English
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477997427
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacqueline Prevete, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prevete is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Prevete has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Prevete has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Prevete. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prevete.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prevete, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prevete appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

