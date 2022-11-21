Dr. Jacqueline Prevete, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prevete is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacqueline Prevete, DPM
Dr. Jacqueline Prevete, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY.
Foot and Ankle Surgeons of New York3003 New Hyde Park Rd Ste 312, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 492-3515
New York Presbyterian Queens Hospital5645 Main St, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 670-2000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Foot and Ankle Surgeons of New York315 W 57th St Ste 407, New York, NY 10019 Directions (866) 322-7691
Aadvanced Footcare Assoc.9707 63rd Rd, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 896-4433
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
I had reconstructive foot surgery performed by Dr. Prevete. Unlike another highly regarded foot surgeion who never spent more than five minutes with me, Dr Prevete took the time to go into great detail about what was wrong with my foot and what she would need to do to correct it. She also under promised and over performed. She told me I might be non-weight bearin for 3-4 months and it turned out to be exactly two months. She is also a very down to earth person who I felt comfortable being frank with. She is also very responsive via email.
- Podiatry
- English
Dr. Prevete has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prevete accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prevete has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Prevete. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prevete.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prevete, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prevete appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.