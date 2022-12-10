Overview

Dr. Jacqueline Petray, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Owasso, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Broken Arrow, Ascension St. John Medical Center and Ascension St. John Owasso.



Dr. Petray works at St John Clinic Claremore in Owasso, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.