Dr. Jacqueline Peebles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peebles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacqueline Peebles, MD
Overview
Dr. Jacqueline Peebles, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Madison, WI.
Dr. Peebles works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Uw Health Union Corners Clinic2402 Winnebago St, Madison, WI 53704 Directions (608) 242-6840
-
2
Uw Health Pharmacy Services1102 S Park St, Madison, WI 53715 Directions (608) 287-5898
-
3
Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin Froedtert Hospital9200 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (414) 805-4777
Hospital Affiliations
- Unitypoint Health Meriter
- UW Health University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Peebles?
Dr. Peebles performed a procedure that I was dreading. She was very patient, caring and understanding of the level of my stress and apprehension I was feeling. She explained in detail of what she was doing as she was performing the procedure and what I would feel. Her nurse Tori was awesome also. I felt 100% confident I was in good hands.
About Dr. Jacqueline Peebles, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1447455753
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peebles has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peebles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peebles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peebles works at
Dr. Peebles has seen patients for Cervical Polyps, Ovarian Cysts, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peebles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Peebles. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peebles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peebles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peebles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.