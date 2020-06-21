Dr. Panko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacqueline Panko, MD
Overview
Dr. Jacqueline Panko, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Panko works at
Locations
Ballard1448 NW Market St Ste 200, Seattle, WA 98107 Directions (206) 329-1760
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pinko was always professional and friendly when I was a patient of hers in Utah. Best Wishes in the beautiful northwest. We will miss you!
About Dr. Jacqueline Panko, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1366644478
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Panko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Panko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Panko has seen patients for Birthmark, Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Panko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Panko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panko.
