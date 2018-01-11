Dr. Jacqueline Owens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Owens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacqueline Owens, MD
Dr. Jacqueline Owens, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Owens works at
Locations
Dorson Home Care Inc.395 PLEASANT VALLEY WAY, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 731-6100
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr. Owens is an Excellent Pediatrician. She most definitely looks out for the best interest of her patients.
- Pediatrics
- 34 years of experience
- English, French
- 1811007750
- SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
Dr. Owens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Owens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Owens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Owens speaks French.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Owens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Owens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Owens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Owens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.