Dr. Jacqueline Niro-Kraemer, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niro-Kraemer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacqueline Niro-Kraemer, DDS
Overview
Dr. Jacqueline Niro-Kraemer, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Hoffman Estates, IL.
Dr. Niro-Kraemer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gentle Dental Spa2200 W Higgins Rd Ste 335, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 556-9846Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Niro-Kraemer?
Great work, always happy with my teeth after coming here.
About Dr. Jacqueline Niro-Kraemer, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Arabic
- 1558310565
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Niro-Kraemer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Niro-Kraemer accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Niro-Kraemer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Niro-Kraemer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Niro-Kraemer works at
Dr. Niro-Kraemer speaks Arabic.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Niro-Kraemer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niro-Kraemer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Niro-Kraemer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Niro-Kraemer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.