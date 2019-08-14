See All Neurologists in Columbus, OH
Dr. Jacqueline Nicholas, MD

Neurology
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jacqueline Nicholas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Toledo, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Nicholas works at Ohio Health Neurology in Columbus, OH with other offices in Delaware, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Janet A Freno MD Inc
    931 Chatham Ln, Columbus, OH 43221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 533-5500
  2. 2
    OhioHealth Obstetrics & Gynecology Physicians
    801 Ohio Health Blvd Ste 160, Delaware, OH 43015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 533-5500
  3. 3
    Ohio Health Neurological Physicians
    3535 Olentangy River Rd Ste S1501, Columbus, OH 43214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 533-5500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Optic Neuritis
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 14, 2019
    Very compassionate, understanding and straightforward. Completely awesome doctor!!
    Stephanie — Aug 14, 2019
    About Dr. Jacqueline Nicholas, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740457886
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Toledo, College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacqueline Nicholas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nicholas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nicholas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nicholas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nicholas has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nicholas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Nicholas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nicholas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nicholas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nicholas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

