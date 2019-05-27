Dr. Jacqueline Monaco-Bavaro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monaco-Bavaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacqueline Monaco-Bavaro, MD
Overview
Dr. Jacqueline Monaco-Bavaro, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.
Dr. Monaco-Bavaro works at
Locations
-
1
White Plains Physicians Associates OB/GYN170 Maple Ave Ste 400 Fl 4, White Plains, NY 10601 Directions (914) 328-8444
Hospital Affiliations
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Monaco-Bavaro?
New patient of dr. Bavaro I find her to be very pleasant and understanding. She is willing to answer my questions and makes me feel comfortable
About Dr. Jacqueline Monaco-Bavaro, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Albanian and Spanish
- 1538150230
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Monaco-Bavaro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monaco-Bavaro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monaco-Bavaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Monaco-Bavaro works at
Dr. Monaco-Bavaro has seen patients for Pap Smear, Yeast Infections and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Monaco-Bavaro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Monaco-Bavaro speaks Albanian and Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Monaco-Bavaro. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monaco-Bavaro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monaco-Bavaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monaco-Bavaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.