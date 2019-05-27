Overview

Dr. Jacqueline Monaco-Bavaro, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Monaco-Bavaro works at White Plains Physicians Associates OB/GYN in White Plains, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Yeast Infections and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.