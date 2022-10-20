Dr. McGowan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacqueline McGowan, MD
Overview
Dr. Jacqueline McGowan, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Benefis East Campus.
Dr. McGowan works at
Locations
-
1
Star Internal Medicine LLC568 S Cleveland Ave, Westerville, OH 43081 Directions (614) 895-3344Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 1:30pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Mount Carmel Urgent Care At Mill Run3779 TRUEMAN CT, Hilliard, OH 43026 Directions (614) 527-2322
-
3
University Area Physical Therapy4885 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 895-3344
Hospital Affiliations
- Benefis East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Hurt my left knee and saw Dr. McGowan following an emergency room visit. She was very helpful in diagnosing my issue and also in setting forth a plan of action. Definitely would recommend her to others!!
About Dr. Jacqueline McGowan, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1831365535
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine

