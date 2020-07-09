Dr. Jacqueline Maybach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maybach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacqueline Maybach, MD
Overview
Dr. Jacqueline Maybach, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Dr. Maybach works at
Locations
Saltzer Health Clinic875 S Vanguard Way, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 960-0940
Women's Health Associates333 N 1st St Ste 240, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 338-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Maybach for about 10 years. During that time I have always felt that I have received the honest truth and recommendations about my health. She explains what the medical suggestions are as well as what she recommends and why. I have never left her office without getting all of my questions answered, and sometimes there are a lot. My husband has joined me on a few visits and she has taken the time to answer his questions as well.
About Dr. Jacqueline Maybach, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1568411460
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nm School Of Med
- Med Coll of WI
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maybach has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maybach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maybach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maybach works at
Dr. Maybach has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maybach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Maybach. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maybach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maybach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maybach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.