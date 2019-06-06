See All Radiation Oncologists in Lexington, KY
Dr. Jacqueline Matar, MD

Radiation Oncology
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jacqueline Matar, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED|UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED|UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED|University Of Kentucky|University Of Kentucky|University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Saint Joseph East and Saint Joseph Hospital.

Dr. Matar works at Practice in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Saint Joseph Health - Cancer Care Center
    3470 Blazer Pkwy Ste 200, Lexington, KY 40509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 277-3737
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    CHI Saint Joseph Health - Cancer Care Center
    701 Bob O Link Dr Ste 120, Lexington, KY 40504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 277-3737
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph East
  • Saint Joseph Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
3D Conformal Radiotherapy Chevron Icon
Accelerated Partial Breast Irradiation Treatment Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
External Beam Radiotherapy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation Oncology Procedures Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy (SBRT) Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 06, 2019
    Love her. So easy to talk to. Takes her time. Treats the whole individual = not just the cancer. Recommend her highly.
    C. Gardner — Jun 06, 2019
    About Dr. Jacqueline Matar, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811998578
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Kentucky Hospital
    Internship
    • University Of Kentucky Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED|UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED|UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED|University Of Kentucky|University Of Kentucky|University Of Kentucky
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacqueline Matar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Matar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Matar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Matar has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Matar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

