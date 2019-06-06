Overview

Dr. Jacqueline Matar, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED|UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED|UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED|University Of Kentucky|University Of Kentucky|University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Saint Joseph East and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Matar works at Practice in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.