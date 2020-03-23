Dr. Jacqueline Magne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacqueline Magne, MD
Overview
Dr. Jacqueline Magne, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Metairie, LA.
Dr. Magne works at
Locations
-
1
Ilgenfritzfrench and Worley Md's4224 Houma Blvd Ste 640, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 456-5120
Hospital Affiliations
- Touro Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Magne?
Best Otolaryngologist in the city of New Orleans. Thorough performance (Exams) Follow up Treatment Strongly recommended for Throat and Sinus conditions .....
About Dr. Jacqueline Magne, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1306070198
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Louisiana State Univ
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Otorhinolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Magne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Magne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Magne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Magne works at
Dr. Magne has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Acute Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Magne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Magne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Magne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Magne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.