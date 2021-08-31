Overview

Dr. Jacqueline Luong, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.



Dr. Luong works at Midwest Plastic Surgery PA, Edina, MN in Edina, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.