Overview

Dr. Jacqueline Losi-Sasaki, MD is a Dermatologist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Oroville Hospital.



Dr. Losi-Sasaki works at Davis-Reed & Losi Mds in Chico, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Fungal Nail Infection, Rosacea and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.