Overview

Dr. Jacqueline Lezine-Hanna, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital.



Dr. Lezine-Hanna works at Hand and Orthopedic Center of Southern California in Downey, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.