Overview

Dr. Jacqueline Lewis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Princeton Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Lewis works at LEWIS, JACQUELINE B, M.D. PC in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.