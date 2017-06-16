Dr. Jacqueline Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacqueline Lewis, MD
Overview
Dr. Jacqueline Lewis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Princeton Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Jacqueline B. Lewis MD PC801 Princeton Ave SW Ste 108, Birmingham, AL 35211 Directions (205) 780-6090
Princeton Baptist - GME Program701 Princeton Ave SW, Birmingham, AL 35211 Directions (205) 783-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My PCP referred me to Dr. Lewis for an emergency evaluation and treatment which might have included surgery. I was a walk-in and there were 2 patients before me. I did not have to wait long. She was thorough, easy to understand, and explained the condition and treatment options. Very pleased with Dr. Lewis. Would recommend her to my friends who may need surgery.
About Dr. Jacqueline Lewis, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
