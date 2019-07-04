Overview

Dr. Jacqueline Lee, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Surgical Associates Inc in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.