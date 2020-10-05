Dr. Jacqueline Lappin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lappin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacqueline Lappin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jacqueline Lappin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University College Dublin, Dublin, Ireland and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock.
Dr. Lappin works at
North Austin Transplant12201 Renfert Way Ste 350, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 503-5078Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She was my transplant surgeon. Top class. Very nice and Humble but exceptional follow up care.
- General Surgery
- English
- 1033218029
- University College Dublin, Dublin, Ireland
Dr. Lappin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lappin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lappin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lappin works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lappin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lappin.
