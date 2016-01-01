Overview

Dr. Jacqueline Kraveka, DO is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Nova-Se U and is affiliated with MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital and MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Kraveka works at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Sickle Cell Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.