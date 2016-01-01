Dr. Jacqueline Kraveka, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kraveka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacqueline Kraveka, DO
Dr. Jacqueline Kraveka, DO is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Nova-Se U and is affiliated with MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital and MUSC Health University Medical Center.
MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital10 McClennan Banks Dr # MSC915, Charleston, SC 29401 Directions
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1033227996
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Miami Chldns Hosp
- Nova-Se U
- MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Dr. Kraveka has seen patients for Sickle Cell Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kraveka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
