Dr. Jacqueline Koo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.



Dr. Koo works at Peninsula Eye Physicians in San Mateo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.