Dr. Jacqueline Koo, MD
Dr. Jacqueline Koo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.
Peninsula Eye Physicians101 S San Mateo Dr Ste 310, San Mateo, CA 94401 Directions (650) 342-7474
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
Very attentive and caring.
About Dr. Jacqueline Koo, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1528060308
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins
Dr. Koo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koo has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Koo speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Koo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koo.
