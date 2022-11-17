See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Winter Park, FL
Dr. Jacqueline Kaiser, MD

Colorectal Surgery
5 (186)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jacqueline Kaiser, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Kaiser works at Winter Park Colon & Rectal Specialists in Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Winter Park Colon & Rectal Surgery Specialists, LLC
    255 N Lakemont Ave Ste 100, Winter Park, FL 32792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 628-1718

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Anal Fissure
Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Anal Fissure

Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 186 ratings
    Patient Ratings (186)
    5 Star
    (180)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 17, 2022
    Dr Kaiser is highly experienced and very professional. I’ve had three colonoscopies over the years and she makes this procedure as easy as possible. Her text message reminders gently guided me through all the prep steps. Dr Kaiser communicates very well, is very thorough and her staff is wonderful, especially Emily. I would highly recommend her to anyone in need of a colon specialist.
    Carol B — Nov 17, 2022
    About Dr. Jacqueline Kaiser, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1255511721
    Education & Certifications

    • Orlando Regional Medical Center
    • University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
    • University of Miami Jackson Meml Hosp
    • Baylor College Medicine
    • University of Florida
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacqueline Kaiser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaiser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaiser has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaiser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaiser works at Winter Park Colon & Rectal Specialists in Winter Park, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kaiser’s profile.

    Dr. Kaiser has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Anal Fissure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaiser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    186 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaiser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaiser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaiser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaiser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

