Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaqueline Jones, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jaqueline Jones, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, Lenox Hill Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Jones works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Park Ave Pediatrics1175 Park Ave, New York, NY 10128 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jones?
I've been bringing my daughter to Dr. Jones since infancy. She now 15yrs old. We love the service. She has had several surgeries from infancy. Dr.Jones has done a Over the top job pertaining to our daughter. She will not go to anyone else. The staff in the office is pleasant, very knowledgeable as well. We recommend her services to our family members.
About Dr. Jaqueline Jones, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073602215
Education & Certifications
- Boston Chldns Hospital|Children's Hospital Of Boston/Harvard Medical School
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones works at
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy, Tonsillectomy and Adenoidectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jones speaks Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.