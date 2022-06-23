Dr. Jacqueline Jakubiec, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jakubiec is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacqueline Jakubiec, DMD
Overview
Dr. Jacqueline Jakubiec, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Tampa, FL.
Dr. Jakubiec works at
Locations
-
1
Oakmont Dental Care3232 Cove Bend Dr, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 726-0693
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My temp cap came off while flossing and I needed to have it put back on. Lucky permanent cap had just arrived and I was able to have it put on.
About Dr. Jacqueline Jakubiec, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1184076671
Dr. Jakubiec works at
