Dr. Haimes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacqueline Haimes, MD
Overview
Dr. Jacqueline Haimes, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Sholtes and Associates1560 Sherman Ave Ste 650, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 328-4000
Dr. Jacqueline Haimes990 Grove St Ste 510, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 328-4000
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent psychiatrist. So glad we found her.
About Dr. Jacqueline Haimes, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haimes accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haimes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Haimes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haimes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haimes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haimes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.