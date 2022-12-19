See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Jacqueline Gutmann, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jacqueline Gutmann, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
5 (67)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jacqueline Gutmann, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Gutmann works at Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Reproductive Medicine Associates
    833 Chestnut St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Female Infertility
Miscarriages
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Female Infertility
Miscarriages
Fallopian Tube Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Assisted Reproductive Technique Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sperm Cryopreservation Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 67 ratings
Patient Ratings (67)
5 Star
(63)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Gutmann?

Dec 19, 2022
I had a wonderful experience with Dr. Gutmann and RMA, and was genuinely sad to be discharged to my OB. Like another review so nicely stated, I appreciate Dr. Gutmann's frankness and no nonsense approach. She is warm and caring too. I strongly recommend her and her team to anyone wanting to grow their family.
— Dec 19, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Jacqueline Gutmann, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jacqueline Gutmann, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gutmann to family and friends

Dr. Gutmann's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Gutmann

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jacqueline Gutmann, MD.

About Dr. Jacqueline Gutmann, MD

Specialties
  • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 37 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, German and Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1063579431
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Yale University School Of Med
Fellowship
Residency
  • Yale New Haven Hospital
Residency
Internship
  • Yale-New Haven Hospital
Internship
Medical Education
  • Yale University
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Union College
Undergraduate School
Board Certifications
  • Reproductive Endocrinology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jacqueline Gutmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gutmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gutmann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gutmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gutmann works at Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Gutmann’s profile.

67 patients have reviewed Dr. Gutmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gutmann.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gutmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gutmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Jacqueline Gutmann, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.