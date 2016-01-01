Overview

Dr. Jacqueline Guterman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Staten Island, NY.



Dr. Guterman works at Gateway Ob.gyn. Associates PC in Staten Island, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Pap Smear and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.