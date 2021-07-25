See All Dermatologists in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Jacqueline Guidry, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jacqueline Guidry, MD is a Dermatologist in Tulsa, OK. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX

Dr. Guidry works at Dermatology and Laser Center of Oklahoma in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Boil along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology and Laser Center of Oklahoma
    9306 S Toledo Ct Ste 100, Tulsa, OK 74137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 494-0400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Boil
Actinic Keratosis
Contact Dermatitis
Boil
Actinic Keratosis
Contact Dermatitis

Boil Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 25, 2021
    Everyone ready to help and explain treatment of your needs. All staff friendly and polite. Doctor very knowledgeable.
    Carolyn H. — Jul 25, 2021
    About Dr. Jacqueline Guidry, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1538505847
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX
    • University of Colorado At Denver
    • Oklahoma State Univeristy
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacqueline Guidry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guidry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Guidry has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Guidry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Guidry works at Dermatology and Laser Center of Oklahoma in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Guidry’s profile.

    Dr. Guidry has seen patients for Boil, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guidry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Guidry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guidry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guidry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guidry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

