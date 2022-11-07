Dr. Jacqueline Green, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacqueline Green, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jacqueline Green, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from New Jersey Med Sch UMDNJ and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Locations
Sandy Springs6135 Barfield Rd Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 256-8500Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Marietta Office4800 Olde Towne Pkwy Ste 400, Marietta, GA 30068 Directions (678) 718-2940Monday7:45am - 4:00pmTuesday7:45am - 4:00pmWednesday7:45am - 4:00pmThursday7:45am - 4:00pmFriday7:45am - 4:00pmSaturday7:45am - 4:00pmSunday7:45am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The office staff are professional and timely. When I met Dr. Green she was very nice and had amazing bedside manner. Dr. Green is highly knowledgeable in her field and after seeing her for over a year I can say she truly cares about her patients. If you need a neurologist who is knowledgeable and truly cares, you want Dr. Green.
About Dr. Jacqueline Green, MD
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New Jersey Med Sch UMDNJ
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Green has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Green accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Green has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Green on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.