Overview

Dr. Jacqueline Gentry, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from HOLY FAMILY COLLEGE.



Dr. Gentry works at Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Brentwood in Brentwood, TN with other offices in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.