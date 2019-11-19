Overview

Dr. Jacqueline Galang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Manteca, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Virgen Milagrosa U and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Manteca.



Dr. Galang works at Athena Medical Center in Manteca, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.