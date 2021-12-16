Dr. Jacqueline Flud, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacqueline Flud, DO
Overview
Dr. Jacqueline Flud, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clermont, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Premiere Opthalmology & Aesthetics3195 Citrus Tower Blvd, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (352) 241-9700
Clermont Ambulatory Surgical Center Lllp255 Citrus Tower Blvd Ste 100, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (352) 536-6340
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I had new patients appointments that went very smoothly. The staff were very professional and friendly. Dr. Flud answered all of our questions and was patient, not rushed during our visit. My husbands is scheduled for surgery and she explained everything and alleviated my concerns. At this point in our process I would highly recommend Dr. Flud's office.
About Dr. Jacqueline Flud, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1932282753
Education & Certifications
- OHIO UNIVERSITY
Dr. Flud has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flud speaks Portuguese.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Flud. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flud.
