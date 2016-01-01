See All Dermatologists in Marietta, GA
Dr. Jacqueline Flandry, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Jacqueline Flandry, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jacqueline Flandry, MD is a dermatologist in Marietta, GA. Dr. Flandry completed a residency at Geisinger. She currently practices at Skin Cancer Specialists, P.C. & Aesthetic Center and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown. She accepts multiple insurance plans, including Medicare. Dr. Flandry is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Marietta Office
    835 Cogburn Ave NW Ste 100, Marietta, GA 30060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 422-5557
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Riverside Dermatology & Aesthetic Center
    2045 Centre Stone Ct Ste B, Columbus, GA 31904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 257-4189
  3. 3
    Skin Cancer Specialists & Aesthetic Center
    1150 BROOKSTONE CENTRE PKWY, Columbus, GA 31904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 257-4189
  4. 4
    Skin Cancer Specialists, P.C. Newnan
    2045 Highway 34 E, Newnan, GA 30265 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 257-4189

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Ringworm
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Ringworm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Face Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Mole Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • Medicare
  • MultiPlan
  • Tricare

About Dr. Jacqueline Flandry, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 13 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1306089800
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Geisinger
Residency
Medical Education
  • Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Furman University
Undergraduate School
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Admitting Hospitals
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown

Patient Satisfaction

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Flandry?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Jacqueline Flandry, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jacqueline Flandry, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Flandry to family and friends

Dr. Flandry's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Flandry

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jacqueline Flandry, MD.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jacqueline Flandry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flandry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Flandry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Flandry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Flandry has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flandry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Flandry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flandry.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flandry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flandry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.