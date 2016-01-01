Dr. Jacqueline Flandry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flandry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacqueline Flandry, MD
Overview
Dr. Jacqueline Flandry, MD is a dermatologist in Marietta, GA. Dr. Flandry completed a residency at Geisinger. She currently practices at Skin Cancer Specialists, P.C. & Aesthetic Center and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown. She accepts multiple insurance plans, including Medicare. Dr. Flandry is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Marietta Office835 Cogburn Ave NW Ste 100, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 422-5557Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Riverside Dermatology & Aesthetic Center2045 Centre Stone Ct Ste B, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 257-4189
-
3
Skin Cancer Specialists & Aesthetic Center1150 BROOKSTONE CENTRE PKWY, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 257-4189
-
4
Skin Cancer Specialists, P.C. Newnan2045 Highway 34 E, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (706) 257-4189
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
About Dr. Jacqueline Flandry, MD
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1306089800
Education & Certifications
- Geisinger
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- Furman University
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Flandry?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flandry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flandry accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flandry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flandry has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flandry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Flandry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flandry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flandry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flandry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.