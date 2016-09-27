See All Allergists & Immunologists in Gaithersburg, MD
Dr. Jacqueline Eghrari-Sabet, MD

Allergy & Asthma
4 (38)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jacqueline Eghrari-Sabet, MD is an Allergy & Asthma Specialist in Gaithersburg, MD. They specialize in Allergy & Asthma, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.

Dr. Eghrari-Sabet works at Washington Endocrinology in Gaithersburg, MD with other offices in Olney, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Washington Endocrinology
    806 W Diamond Ave Ste 310, Gaithersburg, MD 20878 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 977-0056
    Olney Office
    18111 Prince Philip Dr, Olney, MD 20832 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 948-4066

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Asthma in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Allergies Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 27, 2016
    Dr. Eghrari has always been fantastic. I have been coming to her office for years and just recently brought my daughter in. Not only is she warm but extremely knowledgeable about allergy for kids and adults.
    Mc Lean, VA — Sep 27, 2016
    About Dr. Jacqueline Eghrari-Sabet, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Asthma
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1295770998
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cnmc/Nih/Wramc
    Residency
    • Children's National Med Center
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacqueline Eghrari-Sabet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eghrari-Sabet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eghrari-Sabet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eghrari-Sabet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eghrari-Sabet has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eghrari-Sabet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Eghrari-Sabet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eghrari-Sabet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eghrari-Sabet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eghrari-Sabet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

