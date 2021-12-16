See All Anesthesiologists in Edison, NJ
Dr. Jacqueline Del Valle, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Jacqueline Del Valle, MD

Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
4.5 (49)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jacqueline Del Valle, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.

Dr. Del Valle works at Orthopedic Associates Cntrl NJ in Edison, NJ with other offices in Old Bridge, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Healthcare Pain Management
    205 May St Ste 202, Edison, NJ 08837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 416-8800
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Healthcare Pain Management
    3 Hospital Plz, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 416-8800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Back Injuries
Bursitis
Arthritis
Back Injuries
Bursitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Motor Vehicle Accident Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Del Valle?

    Dec 16, 2021
    My husband was suffering from an agonizing pain that radiated from his neck through his head for well over a year. This was primarily from radiation and scar tissue from throat and neck cancer treatment and surgeries. I am thrilled to say that Dr. Del Valle has alleviated just about all of his severe pain. He has had two injections so far and thanks to her expertise he is doing incredibly well. I only wish we had come to her sooner. She is compassionate and truly wants to help take away her patients pain. We both would recommend her to family and friends. Dr. Del Valle is an outstanding physician with a warm and friendly demeanor. She is very thorough and explains everything with kindness and patience. A true Godsend!
    Bisso Family — Dec 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jacqueline Del Valle, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jacqueline Del Valle, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Del Valle to family and friends

    Dr. Del Valle's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Del Valle

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jacqueline Del Valle, MD.

    About Dr. Jacqueline Del Valle, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679560908
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
    Residency
    Internship
    • Brooklyn Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacqueline Del Valle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Del Valle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Del Valle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Del Valle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Del Valle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Del Valle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Del Valle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Del Valle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jacqueline Del Valle, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.